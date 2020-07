3017 GERONA DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

THIS BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM DESIGNED HOME, SITS ON OVER .5 ACRES OF PRIME REAL ESTATE CLOSE TO ALL AMENITIES. IT IS EQUIPPED WITH A FULLY FENCED AND GATED YARD AND DRIVEWAY WHICH LEADS YOU INTO THE 2 CAR GARAGE OR WORKSHOP. INSIDE YOUR HOME IS 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH TOO MANY UPGRADES TO LIST. YOU WALK IN TO AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN IMMEDIATELY NOTICING THE UPGRADED BUILT-IN ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, CHEF'S KITCHEN WITH A CENTER ISLAND, CUSTOM CABINETS & CUSTOM MOLDING THROUGH OUT THE HOME. ALL ROOMS ARE SPACIOUS IN SIZE INCLUDING THE GAME ROOM/PLAYROOM THAT LEADS TO THE LAUNDRY ROOM. PLEASE NOTE: THE GORGEOUS MASTER SUITE WITH A MASTER BATH IN EVERY DETAIL, WITH DOUBLE VANITY & LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. COME LIVE IN THIS BEAUTY. YOU WON'T WANT TO LEAVE!