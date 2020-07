Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

All the luxuries of Riverside without everything being old. Newly remodeled 2 bedroom apartment in Riverside. Upstairs unit with Brand New Kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, Retro Fridge, and granite counter-tops. Large Master Bedroom with big walk-in closet. New Bathroom with Subway tile walls, new vanity and new toilet. New Air Conditioning. Private washer/dryer connect. Access to one private one car garage and off street parking.