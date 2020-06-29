All apartments in Jacksonville
2938 DUPONT AVE
2938 DUPONT AVE

2938 Dupont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2938 Dupont Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Lakewood

Amenities

You must see this Beautiful all Brick home on large corner lot with a chlorine pool and jacuzzi! Located in desirable San Jose Forest. Open floor plan with huge family room and a stackstone fireplace overlooking inground pool. Roof is 5 years new. Formal living and dining room and a HUGE family room. The kitchen has white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. This home has a nice mother in law suite. The Master bathroom has marble counter tops. Conveniently located nearby restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2938 DUPONT AVE have any available units?
2938 DUPONT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2938 DUPONT AVE have?
Some of 2938 DUPONT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2938 DUPONT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2938 DUPONT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2938 DUPONT AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2938 DUPONT AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2938 DUPONT AVE offer parking?
No, 2938 DUPONT AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2938 DUPONT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2938 DUPONT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2938 DUPONT AVE have a pool?
Yes, 2938 DUPONT AVE has a pool.
Does 2938 DUPONT AVE have accessible units?
No, 2938 DUPONT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2938 DUPONT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2938 DUPONT AVE has units with dishwashers.

