2938 DUPONT AVE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pool

You must see this Beautiful all Brick home on large corner lot with a chlorine pool and jacuzzi! Located in desirable San Jose Forest. Open floor plan with huge family room and a stackstone fireplace overlooking inground pool. Roof is 5 years new. Formal living and dining room and a HUGE family room. The kitchen has white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. This home has a nice mother in law suite. The Master bathroom has marble counter tops. Conveniently located nearby restaurants and shopping.