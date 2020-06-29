You must see this Beautiful all Brick home on large corner lot with a chlorine pool and jacuzzi! Located in desirable San Jose Forest. Open floor plan with huge family room and a stackstone fireplace overlooking inground pool. Roof is 5 years new. Formal living and dining room and a HUGE family room. The kitchen has white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. This home has a nice mother in law suite. The Master bathroom has marble counter tops. Conveniently located nearby restaurants and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2938 DUPONT AVE have any available units?
2938 DUPONT AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.