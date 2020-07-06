All apartments in Jacksonville
2931 Saint Johns Ave Apt 3

2931 Saint Johns Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2931 Saint Johns Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Classic ''treehouse'' condo on tree-lined Saint Johns Ave in historic Avondale! Hardwood flooring and crown molding elevate the interior with neutral finishes to perfectly accommodate any decor. Prepare your favorite dishes in the updated kitchen boasting Kenmore Elite stainless steel appliances and a decorative ceiling with modern white cabinets to keep the space bright. Perfectly placed less than a block from Mom's Park and a quick ride to Five Points you can enjoy tons of entertainment or take a stroll along the Live Oaks and Spanish Moss on St Johns Avenue and in Willow Branch Park, exploring the charm of the Historic Avondale Shops and boutique Riverside squares. This property has experienced no flooding during recent storms so you can stress less. Small pets considered on a case by case basis. Don't let this beauty pass you by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

