Amenities

recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a charming 2 bedroom home that has been remodeled with new LVP Floors, the interior has been freshly painted as well as the exterior of the home has been painted. Great location within minutes to St. Johns town center, St Vincent's Hospital, Gate parkway business park and minutes to beaches. NO PETS AND NO SMOKERS. Please note that old photos on google due not reflect current view of property.