2925 Riverside Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely Renovated Luxury Apartments in Historic Avondale. Gutted to the studs...Unit features refinished hardwood floors, new windows, new bathrooms, new kitchen...with granite, new central heat & air systems, new washer & dryer, and new electrical & plumbing. Total rehab and no expense was spared. Apt. Includes a storage unit. Excellent location.

