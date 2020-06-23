2925 Riverside Ave

Amenities
Completely Renovated Luxury Apartments in Historic Avondale. Gutted to the studs...Unit features refinished hardwood floors, new windows, new bathrooms, new kitchen...with granite, new central heat & air systems, new washer & dryer, and new electrical & plumbing. Total rehab and no expense was spared. Apt. Includes a storage unit. Excellent location.
What could be better than living the Avondale lifestyle? To top it off, the four high-end 1,250sf 2br units are low maintenance following the complete to-the-studs professional renovation in 2010. No expense was spared. New HVAC, re-pipe, electrical, new thermal windows, roof. Appointments include beautiful hardwood floors, over-sized ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry, new lighting packages, upgraded fixtures, washer & dryer, dishwasher.