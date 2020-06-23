All apartments in Jacksonville
2925 Riverside Ave

2925 Riverside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2925 Riverside Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Renovated Luxury Apartments in Historic Avondale. Gutted to the studs...Unit features refinished hardwood floors, new windows, new bathrooms, new kitchen...with granite, new central heat & air systems, new washer & dryer, and new electrical & plumbing. Total rehab and no expense was spared. Apt. Includes a storage unit. Excellent location.
What could be better than living the Avondale lifestyle? To top it off, the four high-end 1,250sf 2br units are low maintenance following the complete to-the-studs professional renovation in 2010. No expense was spared. New HVAC, re-pipe, electrical, new thermal windows, roof. Appointments include beautiful hardwood floors, over-sized ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry, new lighting packages, upgraded fixtures, washer & dryer, dishwasher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 Riverside Ave have any available units?
2925 Riverside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 Riverside Ave have?
Some of 2925 Riverside Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 Riverside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2925 Riverside Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 Riverside Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2925 Riverside Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2925 Riverside Ave offer parking?
No, 2925 Riverside Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2925 Riverside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2925 Riverside Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 Riverside Ave have a pool?
No, 2925 Riverside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2925 Riverside Ave have accessible units?
No, 2925 Riverside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 Riverside Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2925 Riverside Ave has units with dishwashers.
