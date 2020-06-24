All apartments in Jacksonville
2912 St Johns Avenue #2

2912 St Johns Ave 2 · No Longer Available
Location

2912 St Johns Ave 2, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HUGE 2/2 in the All LOVED Peacock Condominiums in Avondale! - Awesome Avondale location! Located in the secured and gated Peacock building. Walking distance to St. Vincent's Medical Center and in the middle of all that the Avondale Shoppes and Five Points has to offer!

This VERY large, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo boasts ceramic tile throughout. A very large master bedroom with its own bath and an extra sunroom/den with its own entrance. Very large living areas with lots of closet space for extra storage. Kitchen with a dishwasher and a laundry closet with stacked washer and dryer inside the unit.Pets considered with owner's approval of size and breed and a $300 NON-refundable pet fee. One parking space included.

Michelle Sherrill
Licensed Sales Associate
Cell: (904)234-9696

Qualifications:
$55 Application fee per adult. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental verification and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent required. First, full month's rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.

Centerbeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: (904) 701-3276

(RLNE2316133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 St Johns Avenue #2 have any available units?
2912 St Johns Avenue #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 St Johns Avenue #2 have?
Some of 2912 St Johns Avenue #2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 St Johns Avenue #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2912 St Johns Avenue #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 St Johns Avenue #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2912 St Johns Avenue #2 is pet friendly.
Does 2912 St Johns Avenue #2 offer parking?
Yes, 2912 St Johns Avenue #2 offers parking.
Does 2912 St Johns Avenue #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2912 St Johns Avenue #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 St Johns Avenue #2 have a pool?
No, 2912 St Johns Avenue #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2912 St Johns Avenue #2 have accessible units?
No, 2912 St Johns Avenue #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 St Johns Avenue #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2912 St Johns Avenue #2 has units with dishwashers.
