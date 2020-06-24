2912 St Johns Avenue #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HUGE 2/2 in the All LOVED Peacock Condominiums in Avondale! - Awesome Avondale location! Located in the secured and gated Peacock building. Walking distance to St. Vincent's Medical Center and in the middle of all that the Avondale Shoppes and Five Points has to offer!



This VERY large, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo boasts ceramic tile throughout. A very large master bedroom with its own bath and an extra sunroom/den with its own entrance. Very large living areas with lots of closet space for extra storage. Kitchen with a dishwasher and a laundry closet with stacked washer and dryer inside the unit.Pets considered with owner's approval of size and breed and a $300 NON-refundable pet fee. One parking space included.



Michelle Sherrill

Licensed Sales Associate

Cell: (904)234-9696



$55 Application fee per adult. 12 month lease. Income, credit, rental verification and criminal background will be verified. Gross monthly income of 3 times the rent required. First, full month's rent and security deposit due prior to move-in.



Centerbeam Real Estate

577 College Street

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Office: (904) 701-3276



