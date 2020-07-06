2912 Saint Johns Avenue - 1, Unit 7

Amenities

Great Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Unit at The Peacock ! Located just one block from the river in Historic Avondale. You will be welcomed through the inviting courtyard entrance. First floor unit has Living/ Dining Combo, Fully equipped Stainless Kitchen with washer and dryer included. Updated bathrooms, both bedrooms open to a relaxing bonus room. Water is included. Convenient to the Interstate, The Shoppes of Avondale, 5 Points, King St. district, NAS Jax and St. Vincent's Hospital. Non aggressive pets will be considered for this unit that is available immediately.