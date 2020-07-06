All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:14 AM

2912 Saint Johns Avenue - 1, Unit 7

2912 Saint Johns Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2912 Saint Johns Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Unit at The Peacock ! Located just one block from the river in Historic Avondale. You will be welcomed through the inviting courtyard entrance. First floor unit has Living/ Dining Combo, Fully equipped Stainless Kitchen with washer and dryer included. Updated bathrooms, both bedrooms open to a relaxing bonus room. Water is included. Convenient to the Interstate, The Shoppes of Avondale, 5 Points, King St. district, NAS Jax and St. Vincent's Hospital. Non aggressive pets will be considered for this unit that is available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 Saint Johns Avenue - 1, Unit 7 have any available units?
2912 Saint Johns Avenue - 1, Unit 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2912 Saint Johns Avenue - 1, Unit 7 have?
Some of 2912 Saint Johns Avenue - 1, Unit 7's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 Saint Johns Avenue - 1, Unit 7 currently offering any rent specials?
2912 Saint Johns Avenue - 1, Unit 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 Saint Johns Avenue - 1, Unit 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2912 Saint Johns Avenue - 1, Unit 7 is pet friendly.
Does 2912 Saint Johns Avenue - 1, Unit 7 offer parking?
No, 2912 Saint Johns Avenue - 1, Unit 7 does not offer parking.
Does 2912 Saint Johns Avenue - 1, Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2912 Saint Johns Avenue - 1, Unit 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 Saint Johns Avenue - 1, Unit 7 have a pool?
No, 2912 Saint Johns Avenue - 1, Unit 7 does not have a pool.
Does 2912 Saint Johns Avenue - 1, Unit 7 have accessible units?
No, 2912 Saint Johns Avenue - 1, Unit 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 Saint Johns Avenue - 1, Unit 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 Saint Johns Avenue - 1, Unit 7 does not have units with dishwashers.

