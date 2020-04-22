2904 W 8th st

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CR PLUS SOLUTIONS TECHNOLOGIES INC - Property Id: 81206



EASY TO QUALIFY!!! CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 FROM 9AM TO 5PM ONLY.Charming recently renovated 3/home!. House is move in ready. Close to schools and shopping. First month and deposit required. Pet Deposit $150 per pet (nonrefundable) Pet Rent $25 per pet monthly (no more than 2 pets allowed) ; Tenant pays for utilities

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81206

Property Id 81206



(RLNE4731060)