2904 W 8th st

2904 West 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2904 West 8th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CR PLUS SOLUTIONS TECHNOLOGIES INC - Property Id: 81206

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630.
This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $900.00 and deposit $900.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)

Application fee are $45.00 (non-refundable)
Administration fee are $50.00 after application is approved

Cinthia Vasconcelos
Real Estate Agent
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81206
Property Id 81206

(RLNE5731091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 W 8th st have any available units?
2904 W 8th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2904 W 8th st have?
Some of 2904 W 8th st's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 W 8th st currently offering any rent specials?
2904 W 8th st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 W 8th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 2904 W 8th st is pet friendly.
Does 2904 W 8th st offer parking?
No, 2904 W 8th st does not offer parking.
Does 2904 W 8th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 W 8th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 W 8th st have a pool?
No, 2904 W 8th st does not have a pool.
Does 2904 W 8th st have accessible units?
No, 2904 W 8th st does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 W 8th st have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 W 8th st does not have units with dishwashers.
