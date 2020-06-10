2904 West 8th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254 Allendale
Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CR PLUS SOLUTIONS TECHNOLOGIES INC - Property Id: 81206
CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630. This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $900.00 and deposit $900.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
Application fee are $45.00 (non-refundable) Administration fee are $50.00 after application is approved
Cinthia Vasconcelos Real Estate Agent Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/81206 Property Id 81206
(RLNE5731091)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2904 W 8th st have any available units?
2904 W 8th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.