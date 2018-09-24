Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2904 Moncrief Rd.
2904 Moncrief Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2904 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
952sf 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a brand new roof and window A/C unit sitting on a large corner lot!
Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores.
Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.
Additional fees apply:
Application fee - $50 per adult
Pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet
Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.
One FULL month's rent due prior to move-in.
952sf 3 bedroom 1 bath home is getting a new roof and window A/C unit. Large corner lot with storage shed and parking near the back of the house.
Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores.
Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.
Additional fees apply:
Application fee - $50 per adult
Pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet
Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.
One FULL month's rent due prior to move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2904 Moncrief Rd. have any available units?
2904 Moncrief Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2904 Moncrief Rd. have?
Some of 2904 Moncrief Rd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2904 Moncrief Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Moncrief Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Moncrief Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2904 Moncrief Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2904 Moncrief Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2904 Moncrief Rd. offers parking.
Does 2904 Moncrief Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 Moncrief Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Moncrief Rd. have a pool?
No, 2904 Moncrief Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2904 Moncrief Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2904 Moncrief Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Moncrief Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 Moncrief Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
