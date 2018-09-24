2904 Moncrief Rd.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

952sf 3 bedroom 1 bath home with a brand new roof and window A/C unit sitting on a large corner lot!



Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores.



Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.



Additional fees apply:

Application fee - $50 per adult

Pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet



Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.



One FULL month's rent due prior to move-in.

952sf 3 bedroom 1 bath home is getting a new roof and window A/C unit. Large corner lot with storage shed and parking near the back of the house.



Security deposit is based on credit and rental history scores.



Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and fill out rental verification form after applying.



Additional fees apply:

Application fee - $50 per adult

Pet fee - $200 per pre-approved pet



Renters insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in date.



One FULL month's rent due prior to move-in.