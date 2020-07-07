2904 Lantana Lakes Dr E

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful lakefront home in Lantana Lakes



Beautiful lakefront home in Lantana Lakes. En

view your screened lanai. Perfect flowing floor plan; vaulted ceiling, split bedroom floor plan, master suite has a huge walk in closet, garden tub with walk in shower. Home is in pristine condition, like new! Convenient location, close to Town Center with great shopping & restaurants, beaches, excellent schools, universities (UNF, FSCJ), Downtown & Int. JAX Airport and major roads I-295, Beach Blvd, JTB, Perfect for military families. Fourteen miles to Mayport Naval Station.

