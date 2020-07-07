All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

2904 Lantana Lakes Dr E

2904 Lantana Lakes Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

2904 Lantana Lakes Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful lakefront home in Lantana Lakes - Property Id: 177251

Beautiful lakefront home in Lantana Lakes. En
view your screened lanai. Perfect flowing floor plan; vaulted ceiling, split bedroom floor plan, master suite has a huge walk in closet, garden tub with walk in shower. Home is in pristine condition, like new! Convenient location, close to Town Center with great shopping & restaurants, beaches, excellent schools, universities (UNF, FSCJ), Downtown & Int. JAX Airport and major roads I-295, Beach Blvd, JTB, Perfect for military families. Fourteen miles to Mayport Naval Station.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/177251p
Property Id 177251

(RLNE5316299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 Lantana Lakes Dr E have any available units?
2904 Lantana Lakes Dr E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2904 Lantana Lakes Dr E have?
Some of 2904 Lantana Lakes Dr E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 Lantana Lakes Dr E currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Lantana Lakes Dr E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Lantana Lakes Dr E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2904 Lantana Lakes Dr E is pet friendly.
Does 2904 Lantana Lakes Dr E offer parking?
No, 2904 Lantana Lakes Dr E does not offer parking.
Does 2904 Lantana Lakes Dr E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2904 Lantana Lakes Dr E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Lantana Lakes Dr E have a pool?
No, 2904 Lantana Lakes Dr E does not have a pool.
Does 2904 Lantana Lakes Dr E have accessible units?
No, 2904 Lantana Lakes Dr E does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Lantana Lakes Dr E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2904 Lantana Lakes Dr E has units with dishwashers.

