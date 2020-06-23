All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2896 Capper Road

2896 Capper Road
Location

2896 Capper Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This adorable 3-bedroom, 2-bath home offers 1239 sq ft of living space. Features include an updated kitchen with travertine floors, counters and backsplash, and maple cabinets. Wood floors accent the living room and dining room. This home is located on a level lot with mature shade trees.

Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max.

Schedule a self-tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2896 Capper Road have any available units?
2896 Capper Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2896 Capper Road currently offering any rent specials?
2896 Capper Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2896 Capper Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2896 Capper Road is pet friendly.
Does 2896 Capper Road offer parking?
No, 2896 Capper Road does not offer parking.
Does 2896 Capper Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2896 Capper Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2896 Capper Road have a pool?
No, 2896 Capper Road does not have a pool.
Does 2896 Capper Road have accessible units?
No, 2896 Capper Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2896 Capper Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2896 Capper Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2896 Capper Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2896 Capper Road does not have units with air conditioning.
