2896 Capper Road

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

This adorable 3-bedroom, 2-bath home offers 1239 sq ft of living space. Features include an updated kitchen with travertine floors, counters and backsplash, and maple cabinets. Wood floors accent the living room and dining room. This home is located on a level lot with mature shade trees.



Pets conditional, including $300 non-refundable pet deposit per pet, 3 pets max.



