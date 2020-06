Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home that has been completely remodeled!! This home is located in the Spring Park area. It features just under 1,400 sq. ft. of living space. New luxury vinyl flooring and fresh paint throughout! Nice size living room, separate formal dining room. Family room has a fireplace! Kitchen has newly painted white cabinets. Large fenced in backyard. Detached storage building. Washer/Dryer included.Pets are welcomed.