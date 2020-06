Amenities

Quaint and Cozy 1/1 apartment in Riverside! Walk to King Street and 5 Points! This freshly updated unit is on the first floor! Offering durable wood-look flooring, fresh paint, living/dining combo, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom! Please be advised that the base rent is $725.00 with a water/sewer fee of $75.00 - Making the total monthly rent owed, $800.00.