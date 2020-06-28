All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 13 2020 at 7:48 AM

2875 CASA DEL RIO TER

2875 Costa Del Rio Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2875 Costa Del Rio Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Beauclerc

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This is the Mediterranean rental home of your dreams in the heart of Mandarin! Inside you will find luxurious design elements including ornate columns, high doors and ceramic tile floors. The spacious kitchen features granite countertops, luxury appliances, gas-top range, and much more! The pool is the perfect place for you to relax and unwind! The master suite provides added privacy on the first floor with the other three bedrooms on the second floor! There are so many features that make this the perfect home, including 3 garage spaces, 1-car garage is fully climate controlled, the 2-car garage has a window AC unit. Come see to believe with lawn and pool maintenance included this isn't one to miss! Only 6 month minimum term requirement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2875 CASA DEL RIO TER have any available units?
2875 CASA DEL RIO TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2875 CASA DEL RIO TER have?
Some of 2875 CASA DEL RIO TER's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2875 CASA DEL RIO TER currently offering any rent specials?
2875 CASA DEL RIO TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2875 CASA DEL RIO TER pet-friendly?
No, 2875 CASA DEL RIO TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2875 CASA DEL RIO TER offer parking?
Yes, 2875 CASA DEL RIO TER offers parking.
Does 2875 CASA DEL RIO TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2875 CASA DEL RIO TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2875 CASA DEL RIO TER have a pool?
Yes, 2875 CASA DEL RIO TER has a pool.
Does 2875 CASA DEL RIO TER have accessible units?
No, 2875 CASA DEL RIO TER does not have accessible units.
Does 2875 CASA DEL RIO TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2875 CASA DEL RIO TER has units with dishwashers.
