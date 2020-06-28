2875 CASA DEL RIO TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This is the Mediterranean rental home of your dreams in the heart of Mandarin! Inside you will find luxurious design elements including ornate columns, high doors and ceramic tile floors. The spacious kitchen features granite countertops, luxury appliances, gas-top range, and much more! The pool is the perfect place for you to relax and unwind! The master suite provides added privacy on the first floor with the other three bedrooms on the second floor! There are so many features that make this the perfect home, including 3 garage spaces, 1-car garage is fully climate controlled, the 2-car garage has a window AC unit. Come see to believe with lawn and pool maintenance included this isn't one to miss! Only 6 month minimum term requirement.