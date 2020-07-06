All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

2862 W WOODLAND STREET

2862 Woodland Street · No Longer Available
Location

2862 Woodland Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Come home to this adorable 3 bedroom/1 bath home located in the
Mid-Westside neighborhood, conveniently located to MLK expressway and I-95. This house has many features, formal dining room, hard wood floors, screened in porch, 1 car garage, fenced yard and a large utility room with w/d connections. Don't wait, this home won't last long!
Status PENDING APPLICATION
Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of net income of 2.5X rent, NO evictions/filings in the past 5 years or open landlord debt. No felonies! No pets!
Section 8 accepted

We have other properties....
https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2862 W WOODLAND STREET have any available units?
2862 W WOODLAND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2862 W WOODLAND STREET have?
Some of 2862 W WOODLAND STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2862 W WOODLAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2862 W WOODLAND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2862 W WOODLAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2862 W WOODLAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2862 W WOODLAND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2862 W WOODLAND STREET offers parking.
Does 2862 W WOODLAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2862 W WOODLAND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2862 W WOODLAND STREET have a pool?
No, 2862 W WOODLAND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2862 W WOODLAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 2862 W WOODLAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2862 W WOODLAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2862 W WOODLAND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

