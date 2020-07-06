2862 W WOODLAND STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Come home to this adorable 3 bedroom/1 bath home located in the

Mid-Westside neighborhood, conveniently located to MLK expressway and I-95. This house has many features, formal dining room, hard wood floors, screened in porch, 1 car garage, fenced yard and a large utility room with w/d connections. Don't wait, this home won't last long!

Status PENDING APPLICATION

Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of net income of 2.5X rent, NO evictions/filings in the past 5 years or open landlord debt. No felonies! No pets!

Section 8 accepted



