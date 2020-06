Amenities

on-site laundry air conditioning carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Nice 3 bedroom 2 baths in Atlantic Beach. You're only 5 minutes away from the Mayport Naval Base and the beaches and are super close to everything you would need. This home has a 1 bedroom and 1 full bath downstairs and 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath upstairs. It has tile in the living room and in the kitchen and brand new carpet in the rest of the house. It comes with a stove, fridge and has central heat and air.