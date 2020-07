Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This is a great looking upstairs, two bedroom, one bath unit with gleaming hardwood floors throughout, high ceilings, loads of windows, lovely brick fireplace (non-working) and a large veranda overlooking the street. Close to King Street and Five Points shops and restaurants. Washer & dryer in large storage room off kitchen. Two year lease only, and absolutely no pets, please.