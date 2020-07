Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Everything is brand new! Two bedroom 1 bathroom -close to everything! New roof, new kitchen with open floor plan and breakfast bar. All new stainless steel, top end appliances. Washer and dryer included! Huge yard with a one car garage / storage with a brand new roof also! New luxury vinyl flooring thru out all done in a soft gray. New bathroom with pedestal sink and new surround tile. Be the first to live in this newly remodeled home.