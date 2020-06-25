All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM

2814 FITZGERALD ST

2814 Fitzgerald Street · No Longer Available
Location

2814 Fitzgerald Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
PAXON HOUSE FOR RENT From Five Points: Take Park Street west, turn right on Stockton Street, turn left on McCoy Creek Blvd., turn left on Leland Street, turn right on Fitzgerald Street, property is on the left. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, newly renovated kitchen, freshly painted, CHA, approx 1090 sf, off street parking, fenced in yard, WD hookups, $900 sec dep, 1 year lease, may consider pet (less than 40lbs) with NRPF, will consider vouchers, [AVNEFAR PM EAM] Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2814 FITZGERALD ST have any available units?
2814 FITZGERALD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2814 FITZGERALD ST currently offering any rent specials?
2814 FITZGERALD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2814 FITZGERALD ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2814 FITZGERALD ST is pet friendly.
Does 2814 FITZGERALD ST offer parking?
Yes, 2814 FITZGERALD ST offers parking.
Does 2814 FITZGERALD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2814 FITZGERALD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2814 FITZGERALD ST have a pool?
No, 2814 FITZGERALD ST does not have a pool.
Does 2814 FITZGERALD ST have accessible units?
No, 2814 FITZGERALD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2814 FITZGERALD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2814 FITZGERALD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2814 FITZGERALD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2814 FITZGERALD ST does not have units with air conditioning.

