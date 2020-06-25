2814 FITZGERALD ST

Amenities

PAXON HOUSE FOR RENT From Five Points: Take Park Street west, turn right on Stockton Street, turn left on McCoy Creek Blvd., turn left on Leland Street, turn right on Fitzgerald Street, property is on the left. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room, newly renovated kitchen, freshly painted, CHA, approx 1090 sf, off street parking, fenced in yard, WD hookups, $900 sec dep, 1 year lease, may consider pet (less than 40lbs) with NRPF, will consider vouchers, [AVNEFAR PM EAM] Available now.