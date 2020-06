Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is a newly remodeled down stairs apartment. Perfect small park out front and walking distance to king street. This is a 2 bed 1 bath apartment. New kitchen with amazing double door refrigerator and a new stove. New LED lights throughout the unit with dimmers, Hard wood floors and laundry hook ups in the garage for each unit. This unit comes with the garage. Pets are ok with a pet fee. You are responsible for utilities.