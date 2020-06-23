279 CARRIANN COVE CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Beautifull home in the Villas at Cross Creek. Vaulted ceilings, cherry wood laminate floors, wood burning fireplace, indoor laundry, eat in kitchen with separate dining. Privacy fenced yard with separate storage shed, 2 car garage. Garden tub, rubbed oil bronze custom faucets and dual sinks in master bath. Kitchen is open, eat-in style with huge, stainless steel, French door refrigerator. Quiet, cul-de-sac lot in deed restricted neighborhood. Close to shops at restaurants at the junction of Kernan Blvd & Atlantic Blvd, Mayport Naval Base, UNF, Mayo Clinic and the beaches.Safe cul-de-sac street with fenced yard, yet subdivision is close to everything. Beautiful cherry laminate floors, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. [2 month break lease penalty]