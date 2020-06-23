All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 279 CARRIANN COVE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
279 CARRIANN COVE CT
Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:25 AM

279 CARRIANN COVE CT

279 Carriann Cove Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

279 Carriann Cove Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Beautifull home in the Villas at Cross Creek. Vaulted ceilings, cherry wood laminate floors, wood burning fireplace, indoor laundry, eat in kitchen with separate dining. Privacy fenced yard with separate storage shed, 2 car garage. Garden tub, rubbed oil bronze custom faucets and dual sinks in master bath. Kitchen is open, eat-in style with huge, stainless steel, French door refrigerator. Quiet, cul-de-sac lot in deed restricted neighborhood. Close to shops at restaurants at the junction of Kernan Blvd & Atlantic Blvd, Mayport Naval Base, UNF, Mayo Clinic and the beaches.Safe cul-de-sac street with fenced yard, yet subdivision is close to everything. Beautiful cherry laminate floors, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplace. [2 month break lease penalty]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 CARRIANN COVE CT have any available units?
279 CARRIANN COVE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 279 CARRIANN COVE CT have?
Some of 279 CARRIANN COVE CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 279 CARRIANN COVE CT currently offering any rent specials?
279 CARRIANN COVE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 CARRIANN COVE CT pet-friendly?
No, 279 CARRIANN COVE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 279 CARRIANN COVE CT offer parking?
Yes, 279 CARRIANN COVE CT offers parking.
Does 279 CARRIANN COVE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 279 CARRIANN COVE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 CARRIANN COVE CT have a pool?
No, 279 CARRIANN COVE CT does not have a pool.
Does 279 CARRIANN COVE CT have accessible units?
No, 279 CARRIANN COVE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 279 CARRIANN COVE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 279 CARRIANN COVE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia