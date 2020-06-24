2786 POST ST

Amenities

Riverside home available for rent starting March 15. This tastefully updated 1920s craftsman style home is sheer perfection. Downstairs unit is available: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, with gourmet kitchen and walk in closets, including HUGE master closet. Home has front and side door entrances, brand new paver patio, fenced backyard, garden, 2 tandem parking spaces, front porch, and everything is FULLY UPDATED! Impressive touches throughout including quartz countertops, white cabinets, marble bath, rain shower, double vanities, washer and dryer, front porch with swing, wine fridge, and MORE! Rent includes pest control and lawn service. Ask about DirecTV and internet service. Pets allowed with pet deposit - one dog or two cats. Text landlord for showings.