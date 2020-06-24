All apartments in Jacksonville
2786 POST ST

2786 Post Street · No Longer Available
Location

2786 Post Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Riverside home available for rent starting March 15. This tastefully updated 1920s craftsman style home is sheer perfection. Downstairs unit is available: 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, with gourmet kitchen and walk in closets, including HUGE master closet. Home has front and side door entrances, brand new paver patio, fenced backyard, garden, 2 tandem parking spaces, front porch, and everything is FULLY UPDATED! Impressive touches throughout including quartz countertops, white cabinets, marble bath, rain shower, double vanities, washer and dryer, front porch with swing, wine fridge, and MORE! Rent includes pest control and lawn service. Ask about DirecTV and internet service. Pets allowed with pet deposit - one dog or two cats. Text landlord for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2786 POST ST have any available units?
2786 POST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2786 POST ST have?
Some of 2786 POST ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2786 POST ST currently offering any rent specials?
2786 POST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2786 POST ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2786 POST ST is pet friendly.
Does 2786 POST ST offer parking?
Yes, 2786 POST ST offers parking.
Does 2786 POST ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2786 POST ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2786 POST ST have a pool?
No, 2786 POST ST does not have a pool.
Does 2786 POST ST have accessible units?
No, 2786 POST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2786 POST ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2786 POST ST has units with dishwashers.
