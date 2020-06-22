2769 RIVERSIDE AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This lovely 3br/3ba home on Riverside Ave has hardwood floors throughout the main floor, a large kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and gas stove. The spacious dining/family room has a working fireplace and french doors. The grounds are professionally landscaped with an in-ground irrigation system. The second floor suite is newly carpeted. It has a full bath and an intimate balcony. This home also includes an over-sized two car garage and large parking pad. A full sized washer and dryer and central a/c complete the package in this beautifully restored and updated 1920's home.Location, location, location--close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, downtown, St. Johns River, parks and major highways. Lawn care is included Also available for Sale under MLS 1021478..