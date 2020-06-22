All apartments in Jacksonville
May 15 2020

2769 RIVERSIDE AVE

2769 Riverside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2769 Riverside Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This lovely 3br/3ba home on Riverside Ave has hardwood floors throughout the main floor, a large kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and gas stove. The spacious dining/family room has a working fireplace and french doors. The grounds are professionally landscaped with an in-ground irrigation system. The second floor suite is newly carpeted. It has a full bath and an intimate balcony. This home also includes an over-sized two car garage and large parking pad. A full sized washer and dryer and central a/c complete the package in this beautifully restored and updated 1920's home.Location, location, location--close to shopping, restaurants, hospitals, downtown, St. Johns River, parks and major highways. Lawn care is included Also available for Sale under MLS 1021478..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2769 RIVERSIDE AVE have any available units?
2769 RIVERSIDE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2769 RIVERSIDE AVE have?
Some of 2769 RIVERSIDE AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2769 RIVERSIDE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2769 RIVERSIDE AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2769 RIVERSIDE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2769 RIVERSIDE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2769 RIVERSIDE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2769 RIVERSIDE AVE does offer parking.
Does 2769 RIVERSIDE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2769 RIVERSIDE AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2769 RIVERSIDE AVE have a pool?
No, 2769 RIVERSIDE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2769 RIVERSIDE AVE have accessible units?
No, 2769 RIVERSIDE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2769 RIVERSIDE AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2769 RIVERSIDE AVE has units with dishwashers.
