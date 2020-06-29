2769 MYRA ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Adorable 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in desirable Riverside! Kitchen overlooks dining room which flows right into the living room. Archway's offer a touch of classic character and uniqueness. Large covered front porch is a perfect spot for evening's and entertaining. Oversized fenced in backyard is great for a pet and summer nights. Close to shops, restaurants, NAS Jax, downtown, and major highways. Available now, non-smokers only, $250/pet non-refundable pet fee, washer/dryer included in as-is condition.