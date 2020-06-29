All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2769 MYRA ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2769 MYRA ST
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

2769 MYRA ST

2769 Myra Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2769 Myra Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Adorable 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home in desirable Riverside! Kitchen overlooks dining room which flows right into the living room. Archway's offer a touch of classic character and uniqueness. Large covered front porch is a perfect spot for evening's and entertaining. Oversized fenced in backyard is great for a pet and summer nights. Close to shops, restaurants, NAS Jax, downtown, and major highways. Available now, non-smokers only, $250/pet non-refundable pet fee, washer/dryer included in as-is condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2769 MYRA ST have any available units?
2769 MYRA ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2769 MYRA ST have?
Some of 2769 MYRA ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2769 MYRA ST currently offering any rent specials?
2769 MYRA ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2769 MYRA ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2769 MYRA ST is pet friendly.
Does 2769 MYRA ST offer parking?
Yes, 2769 MYRA ST offers parking.
Does 2769 MYRA ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2769 MYRA ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2769 MYRA ST have a pool?
No, 2769 MYRA ST does not have a pool.
Does 2769 MYRA ST have accessible units?
No, 2769 MYRA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2769 MYRA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2769 MYRA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia