Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex for rent in the Southside area! This home has beautiful brand new laminate flooring throughout entire home. Spacious living room with double doors leading out to the nice fenced in backyard and patio. Separate dining room off the kitchen. This home has been nicely remodeled and is in pristine condition! Lawncare and irrigation will be included in the rent!