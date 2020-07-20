All apartments in Jacksonville
2755 SEBASTIAN CT
2755 SEBASTIAN CT

2755 Sebastian Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2755 Sebastian Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Renovated brick ft home with 4 BR 2 baths on a nice culdesac. Great entertaining flow - formal LR plus DR, huge great room with vaulted ceilings & fireplace, spacious kitchen with bar and large breakfast room. Outdoor entertaining in private year with a Screen Porch plus patio. Completely renovated in 2016: kitchen with all new fixtures, pendant lighting, stainless appliances, granite counters, mahogany shaker cabinets, & tile floors; baths with double sink granite vanities and tile; window blinds, knock down ceiling and baseboards. Villages of Pablo features community pool and tennis! Great location - minutes to The Beaches, JTB, Mayo Clinic, or Mayport Naval Station. Just over a mile to Beach Blvd and 2 miles to Atlantic Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2755 SEBASTIAN CT have any available units?
2755 SEBASTIAN CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2755 SEBASTIAN CT have?
Some of 2755 SEBASTIAN CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2755 SEBASTIAN CT currently offering any rent specials?
2755 SEBASTIAN CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2755 SEBASTIAN CT pet-friendly?
No, 2755 SEBASTIAN CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2755 SEBASTIAN CT offer parking?
No, 2755 SEBASTIAN CT does not offer parking.
Does 2755 SEBASTIAN CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2755 SEBASTIAN CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2755 SEBASTIAN CT have a pool?
Yes, 2755 SEBASTIAN CT has a pool.
Does 2755 SEBASTIAN CT have accessible units?
No, 2755 SEBASTIAN CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2755 SEBASTIAN CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2755 SEBASTIAN CT has units with dishwashers.
