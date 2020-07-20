2755 SEBASTIAN CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Beautiful Renovated brick ft home with 4 BR 2 baths on a nice culdesac. Great entertaining flow - formal LR plus DR, huge great room with vaulted ceilings & fireplace, spacious kitchen with bar and large breakfast room. Outdoor entertaining in private year with a Screen Porch plus patio. Completely renovated in 2016: kitchen with all new fixtures, pendant lighting, stainless appliances, granite counters, mahogany shaker cabinets, & tile floors; baths with double sink granite vanities and tile; window blinds, knock down ceiling and baseboards. Villages of Pablo features community pool and tennis! Great location - minutes to The Beaches, JTB, Mayo Clinic, or Mayport Naval Station. Just over a mile to Beach Blvd and 2 miles to Atlantic Blvd.