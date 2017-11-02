2754 COLLEGE ST

Amenities

You will love this historic looking home in the Riverside area close to the King Street restaurants and shopping! Built in 2006 and the carriage house added in 2010 you have an unique property that offers a separate apartment living area with kitchenette suitable for the in-laws, that older college student or even as rental. Hard wood floors, stainless appliances, Master Bedroom feature a full length balcony. Large deck for outdoor entertaining. Custom details throughout this beautiful home. Fenced yard for privacy. Don't miss out on this Riverside beauty. $2500 includes garage apartment, $2300 without access ro apartment