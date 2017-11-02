All apartments in Jacksonville
2754 COLLEGE ST
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:03 PM

2754 COLLEGE ST

2754 College Street · No Longer Available
Location

2754 College Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love this historic looking home in the Riverside area close to the King Street restaurants and shopping! Built in 2006 and the carriage house added in 2010 you have an unique property that offers a separate apartment living area with kitchenette suitable for the in-laws, that older college student or even as rental. Hard wood floors, stainless appliances, Master Bedroom feature a full length balcony. Large deck for outdoor entertaining. Custom details throughout this beautiful home. Fenced yard for privacy. Don't miss out on this Riverside beauty. $2500 includes garage apartment, $2300 without access ro apartment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

