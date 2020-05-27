2752 GILMORE ST

Amenities

Move-in Special! Move in between now and Dec 31st &pay no December's rent. Enjoy this newly remodeled home in the popular Riverside area. New floors, bathrooms, & kitchen w/ stainless appliances, new paint & AC. Home has a partially fenced yard creating privacy. 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms plus an office room that could easily be used as a 3rd bedroom. Inside washer/dryer hook ups in the large laundry room w/ its own door to go to the backyard. Blocks away from restaurants and local hang out spots on King St. and very close to I-10/I-95 makes for an easy commute anywhere in the city. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Progr