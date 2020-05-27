All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2752 GILMORE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2752 GILMORE ST
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:42 AM

2752 GILMORE ST

2752 Gilmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2752 Gilmore Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Move-in Special! Move in between now and Dec 31st &pay no December's rent. Enjoy this newly remodeled home in the popular Riverside area. New floors, bathrooms, & kitchen w/ stainless appliances, new paint & AC. Home has a partially fenced yard creating privacy. 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms plus an office room that could easily be used as a 3rd bedroom. Inside washer/dryer hook ups in the large laundry room w/ its own door to go to the backyard. Blocks away from restaurants and local hang out spots on King St. and very close to I-10/I-95 makes for an easy commute anywhere in the city. *Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Progr

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2752 GILMORE ST have any available units?
2752 GILMORE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2752 GILMORE ST have?
Some of 2752 GILMORE ST's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2752 GILMORE ST currently offering any rent specials?
2752 GILMORE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2752 GILMORE ST pet-friendly?
No, 2752 GILMORE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2752 GILMORE ST offer parking?
Yes, 2752 GILMORE ST offers parking.
Does 2752 GILMORE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2752 GILMORE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2752 GILMORE ST have a pool?
No, 2752 GILMORE ST does not have a pool.
Does 2752 GILMORE ST have accessible units?
No, 2752 GILMORE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2752 GILMORE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2752 GILMORE ST has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Indigo Isles
8859 Old Kings Road South
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia