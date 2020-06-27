2750 LYDIA ST

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

It's the bungalow of your dreams. This fully renovated 2/2 home is located just a stroll away from some of the best restaurants and drinking spots in the neighborhood. It features a new construction garage, meaning you won't have to park on the street. Also outside is an adorable porch swing. Inside, the home features hardwood floors, plantation shutters, spacious rooms, along with a large laundry room, and a bonus room that would make a beautiful office. Don't let this rental pass you by!QUALIFICATIONS: Gross monthly income must be a minimum of 3x rent amount. All adults 18 & older must fill out an application and pass a credit/background/eviction check. Prior rental history will be verified and must be in good standing.