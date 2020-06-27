All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

2750 LYDIA ST

2750 Lydia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2750 Lydia Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
It's the bungalow of your dreams. This fully renovated 2/2 home is located just a stroll away from some of the best restaurants and drinking spots in the neighborhood. It features a new construction garage, meaning you won't have to park on the street. Also outside is an adorable porch swing. Inside, the home features hardwood floors, plantation shutters, spacious rooms, along with a large laundry room, and a bonus room that would make a beautiful office. Don't let this rental pass you by!QUALIFICATIONS: Gross monthly income must be a minimum of 3x rent amount. All adults 18 & older must fill out an application and pass a credit/background/eviction check. Prior rental history will be verified and must be in good standing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

