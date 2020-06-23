2749 Lydia St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully built in 2013, this 4 bdrm/ 2.5 bath home fits in perfectly with the surrounding Historic Riverside area. Welcoming front porch and deep back yard; open living room with tv wall mount, gourmet kitchen with extensive cabinetry and counter space, gas range and stainless appliances; georgeous hardwood flooring; mudroom with beadboard accent, bench, shelves and hooks to keep everything organized. Extended driveway and covered carport for off-street parking. The detached garage is not included in the lease. Washer/Dryer are as-is and left as a convenience. Lawn cutting included in rent. Looking for a 6 month lease with possible month to month after. Tenant to pay $100 processing fee prior to move-in. No pets.