2749 Lydia St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2749 Lydia St

2749 Lydia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2749 Lydia Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully built in 2013, this 4 bdrm/ 2.5 bath home fits in perfectly with the surrounding Historic Riverside area. Welcoming front porch and deep back yard; open living room with tv wall mount, gourmet kitchen with extensive cabinetry and counter space, gas range and stainless appliances; georgeous hardwood flooring; mudroom with beadboard accent, bench, shelves and hooks to keep everything organized. Extended driveway and covered carport for off-street parking. The detached garage is not included in the lease. Washer/Dryer are as-is and left as a convenience. Lawn cutting included in rent. Looking for a 6 month lease with possible month to month after. Tenant to pay $100 processing fee prior to move-in. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2749 Lydia St have any available units?
2749 Lydia St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2749 Lydia St have?
Some of 2749 Lydia St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2749 Lydia St currently offering any rent specials?
2749 Lydia St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2749 Lydia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2749 Lydia St is pet friendly.
Does 2749 Lydia St offer parking?
Yes, 2749 Lydia St does offer parking.
Does 2749 Lydia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2749 Lydia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2749 Lydia St have a pool?
No, 2749 Lydia St does not have a pool.
Does 2749 Lydia St have accessible units?
No, 2749 Lydia St does not have accessible units.
Does 2749 Lydia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2749 Lydia St has units with dishwashers.
