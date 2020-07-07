All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

2737 Thornwood Ln

2737 Thornwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2737 Thornwood Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32207
South Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e430d0e031 ----
Looking for charm in San Marco - look no further. This lovely brick beauty has 1974 SQ FT home has 4 BR\'s, 2 BA\'s (4th BR currently used as office) Large living room with FP & Dining room. Master suite has bath with sep. tub & shower and large walk in closet. Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit.

Florida Room
Large Backyard
Wood Flooring
Yard Maintenance Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2737 Thornwood Ln have any available units?
2737 Thornwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2737 Thornwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2737 Thornwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 Thornwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2737 Thornwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2737 Thornwood Ln offer parking?
No, 2737 Thornwood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2737 Thornwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2737 Thornwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 Thornwood Ln have a pool?
No, 2737 Thornwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2737 Thornwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 2737 Thornwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2737 Thornwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2737 Thornwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2737 Thornwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2737 Thornwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

