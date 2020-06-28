All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2732 Oak St Unit 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2732 Oak St Unit 4
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:40 AM

2732 Oak St Unit 4

2732 Oak St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2732 Oak St, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1/1 apartment (utilities included)off of King Street close to all the restaurants and night life. This is a quiet building and only on street parking is available. Come see your next home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2732 Oak St Unit 4 have any available units?
2732 Oak St Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2732 Oak St Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2732 Oak St Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 Oak St Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 2732 Oak St Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2732 Oak St Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 2732 Oak St Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 2732 Oak St Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2732 Oak St Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 Oak St Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 2732 Oak St Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2732 Oak St Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 2732 Oak St Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 Oak St Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2732 Oak St Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2732 Oak St Unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2732 Oak St Unit 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia