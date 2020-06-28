Rent Calculator
2732 Oak St Unit 4
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:40 AM
2732 Oak St Unit 4
2732 Oak St
·
No Longer Available
Location
2732 Oak St, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1/1 apartment (utilities included)off of King Street close to all the restaurants and night life. This is a quiet building and only on street parking is available. Come see your next home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2732 Oak St Unit 4 have any available units?
2732 Oak St Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2732 Oak St Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
2732 Oak St Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2732 Oak St Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 2732 Oak St Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2732 Oak St Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 2732 Oak St Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 2732 Oak St Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2732 Oak St Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2732 Oak St Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 2732 Oak St Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 2732 Oak St Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 2732 Oak St Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2732 Oak St Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2732 Oak St Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2732 Oak St Unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2732 Oak St Unit 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
