ONE MONTH FREE! WE ALSO OFFER A $25 MILITARY DISCOUNT OFF RENT. BEAUTIFUL 3 STORY HOME!! 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms upstairs and a 1/2 bath downstairs. HUGE bonus room on 3rd floor! Gorgeous driftwood ceramic wood like tile throughout the spacious living room and kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. It is a MUST see! Most pets allowed. Please Call today to schedule a showing.