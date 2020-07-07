2719 LANTANA LAKES DR

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

This is a classic, ALL BRICK home - completely updated with new cabinets and LOTS of TILE. Move in ready. This is the beautiful house to call Home, with a desirable floor plan. Open kitchen with view to a warm fireplace and surrounded by neutral colors. Surround yourself with plenty of cabinets in your kitchen. All appliances stay.Open living room perfect for your large sectional furniture and entertaining. Open the sliding glass door and walk out to wood storks on the lake Close to Interstates, NAS Mayport and just minutes from the Beach. Enjoy lake views through out the community and club facilities.