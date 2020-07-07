All apartments in Jacksonville
2719 LANTANA LAKES DR
Last updated January 9 2020 at 5:33 AM

2719 LANTANA LAKES DR

2719 Lantana Lakes Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

2719 Lantana Lakes Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a classic, ALL BRICK home - completely updated with new cabinets and LOTS of TILE. Move in ready. This is the beautiful house to call Home, with a desirable floor plan. Open kitchen with view to a warm fireplace and surrounded by neutral colors. Surround yourself with plenty of cabinets in your kitchen. All appliances stay.Open living room perfect for your large sectional furniture and entertaining. Open the sliding glass door and walk out to wood storks on the lake Close to Interstates, NAS Mayport and just minutes from the Beach. Enjoy lake views through out the community and club facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2719 LANTANA LAKES DR have any available units?
2719 LANTANA LAKES DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2719 LANTANA LAKES DR currently offering any rent specials?
2719 LANTANA LAKES DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 LANTANA LAKES DR pet-friendly?
No, 2719 LANTANA LAKES DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2719 LANTANA LAKES DR offer parking?
No, 2719 LANTANA LAKES DR does not offer parking.
Does 2719 LANTANA LAKES DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2719 LANTANA LAKES DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 LANTANA LAKES DR have a pool?
No, 2719 LANTANA LAKES DR does not have a pool.
Does 2719 LANTANA LAKES DR have accessible units?
No, 2719 LANTANA LAKES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 LANTANA LAKES DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2719 LANTANA LAKES DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2719 LANTANA LAKES DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2719 LANTANA LAKES DR does not have units with air conditioning.

