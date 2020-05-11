2685 SALT LAKE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Perfect home for rent! This beauty has over 1900 sq ft of space with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has an exceptional layout and is ready for a family that enjoys entertaining. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, wood cabinets and a large island. The master bathroom includes a garden tub with separate walk in shower, a large walk-in closet and double sinks. Centrally located and very close to the highways and shopping.Schedule your showing today! QUALIFICATIONS: Gross monthly income must be a minimum of 3x rent amount. All adults 18 & older must fill out an application and pass a credit/background/eviction check. Prior rental history will be verified and must be in good standing.