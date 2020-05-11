All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

2685 SALT LAKE DR

2685 Salt Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2685 Salt Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Perfect home for rent! This beauty has over 1900 sq ft of space with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has an exceptional layout and is ready for a family that enjoys entertaining. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, wood cabinets and a large island. The master bathroom includes a garden tub with separate walk in shower, a large walk-in closet and double sinks. Centrally located and very close to the highways and shopping.Schedule your showing today! QUALIFICATIONS: Gross monthly income must be a minimum of 3x rent amount. All adults 18 & older must fill out an application and pass a credit/background/eviction check. Prior rental history will be verified and must be in good standing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2685 SALT LAKE DR have any available units?
2685 SALT LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2685 SALT LAKE DR have?
Some of 2685 SALT LAKE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2685 SALT LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2685 SALT LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2685 SALT LAKE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2685 SALT LAKE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2685 SALT LAKE DR offer parking?
No, 2685 SALT LAKE DR does not offer parking.
Does 2685 SALT LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2685 SALT LAKE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2685 SALT LAKE DR have a pool?
No, 2685 SALT LAKE DR does not have a pool.
Does 2685 SALT LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 2685 SALT LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2685 SALT LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2685 SALT LAKE DR has units with dishwashers.
