All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2675 LANTANA LAKES DR E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2675 LANTANA LAKES DR E
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:17 PM

2675 LANTANA LAKES DR E

2675 Lantana Lakes Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2675 Lantana Lakes Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Rental Alert!! This is the perfect perfect home! Almost 1500 sqft of spacious living. A split floor plan with separate living and dining rooms. A large master with walk in closet. Master bath features a garden tub for relaxation and separate shower. Glistening tiles floors convey throughout the home as well beautiful hardwood flooring in the bedrooms. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and nook and cherry wood cabinets. The vaulted ceilings provide you more natural light and voluminous space. A large master bedroom with a walk in closet and master bath. Master bath offer a relaxing garden tub and separate shower. LOCATION! You are minutes to everything!! St John's Town center, entertainment, dining and beaches. Traveling is easy with I-295, Beach Blvd and JTB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2675 LANTANA LAKES DR E have any available units?
2675 LANTANA LAKES DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2675 LANTANA LAKES DR E have?
Some of 2675 LANTANA LAKES DR E's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2675 LANTANA LAKES DR E currently offering any rent specials?
2675 LANTANA LAKES DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2675 LANTANA LAKES DR E pet-friendly?
No, 2675 LANTANA LAKES DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2675 LANTANA LAKES DR E offer parking?
No, 2675 LANTANA LAKES DR E does not offer parking.
Does 2675 LANTANA LAKES DR E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2675 LANTANA LAKES DR E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2675 LANTANA LAKES DR E have a pool?
Yes, 2675 LANTANA LAKES DR E has a pool.
Does 2675 LANTANA LAKES DR E have accessible units?
No, 2675 LANTANA LAKES DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 2675 LANTANA LAKES DR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2675 LANTANA LAKES DR E has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia