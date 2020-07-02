2675 LANTANA LAKES DR E

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Rental Alert!! This is the perfect perfect home! Almost 1500 sqft of spacious living. A split floor plan with separate living and dining rooms. A large master with walk in closet. Master bath features a garden tub for relaxation and separate shower. Glistening tiles floors convey throughout the home as well beautiful hardwood flooring in the bedrooms. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and nook and cherry wood cabinets. The vaulted ceilings provide you more natural light and voluminous space. A large master bedroom with a walk in closet and master bath. Master bath offer a relaxing garden tub and separate shower. LOCATION! You are minutes to everything!! St John's Town center, entertainment, dining and beaches. Traveling is easy with I-295, Beach Blvd and JTB.