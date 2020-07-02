2675 LANTANA LAKES DR E

Amenities
Rental Alert!! This is the perfect perfect home! Almost 1500 sqft of spacious living. A split floor plan with separate living and dining rooms. A large master with walk in closet. Master bath features a garden tub for relaxation and separate shower. Glistening tiles floors convey throughout the home as well beautiful hardwood flooring in the bedrooms. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and nook and cherry wood cabinets. The vaulted ceilings provide you more natural light and voluminous space. A large master bedroom with a walk in closet and master bath. Master bath offer a relaxing garden tub and separate shower. LOCATION! You are minutes to everything!! St John's Town center, entertainment, dining and beaches. Traveling is easy with I-295, Beach Blvd and JTB.