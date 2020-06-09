All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2658 Gale Court - 1, Unit 3

2658 Gale Ct 1 · No Longer Available
Location

2658 Gale Ct 1, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Great Location in the Heart of Riverside. Upstairs one bedroom with Wood floors in living room and bedroom. Separate kitchen with Niche in perfect for small breakfast table. Sq footage is estimated. Water/sewer included in rent. Ready for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2658 Gale Court - 1, Unit 3 have any available units?
2658 Gale Court - 1, Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2658 Gale Court - 1, Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2658 Gale Court - 1, Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2658 Gale Court - 1, Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 2658 Gale Court - 1, Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2658 Gale Court - 1, Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 2658 Gale Court - 1, Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2658 Gale Court - 1, Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2658 Gale Court - 1, Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2658 Gale Court - 1, Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 2658 Gale Court - 1, Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2658 Gale Court - 1, Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 2658 Gale Court - 1, Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2658 Gale Court - 1, Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2658 Gale Court - 1, Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2658 Gale Court - 1, Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2658 Gale Court - 1, Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
