Great Location in the Heart of Riverside. Upstairs one bedroom with Wood floors in living room and bedroom. Separate kitchen with Niche in perfect for small breakfast table. Sq footage is estimated. Water/sewer included in rent. Ready for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2658 Gale Court - 1, Unit 3 have any available units?
2658 Gale Court - 1, Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.