All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2652 MERWYN RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2652 MERWYN RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2652 MERWYN RD

2652 Merwyn Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2652 Merwyn Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2652 MERWYN RD have any available units?
2652 MERWYN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2652 MERWYN RD have?
Some of 2652 MERWYN RD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2652 MERWYN RD currently offering any rent specials?
2652 MERWYN RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2652 MERWYN RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2652 MERWYN RD is pet friendly.
Does 2652 MERWYN RD offer parking?
No, 2652 MERWYN RD does not offer parking.
Does 2652 MERWYN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2652 MERWYN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2652 MERWYN RD have a pool?
No, 2652 MERWYN RD does not have a pool.
Does 2652 MERWYN RD have accessible units?
No, 2652 MERWYN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2652 MERWYN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2652 MERWYN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia