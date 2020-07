Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Concrete Block home with wood floors and recent upgrades such as: exterior/interior paint, flooring, kitchen cabinets and counter top. This 3/1.5 spacious home features large back yard,wrap around deck, family room, plenty of storage space, eat in kitchen and laundry room situated convenient to major highways, shopping, schools and eateries.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.