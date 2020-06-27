2602 Coachman Lakes Drive

Amenities

2602 Coachman Lakes Dr, Jacksonville, FL is a single family home that contains 2,254 sq ft., with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Kick back and enjoy this all inclusive 4 bedroom home in East Arlington. Enjoy cooking in your newly remolded gourmet kitchen with stainless steel and state of the art appliances. Separate living, dining and den for the space you need and love. Master bath separate garden tub and stand up shower and enormous walk-in closet. Relax in your air conditioned sun room or cookout on the totally remodeled-fully fenced backyard. Centrally located to St. Johns town center, UNF, FSCJ and I-295 this home would be perfect for you!!! Call today and schedule an appointment because this beauty will not last long!!