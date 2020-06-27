All apartments in Jacksonville
2602 Coachman Lakes Drive

2602 Coachman Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2602 Coachman Lakes Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2602 Coachman Lakes Dr, Jacksonville, FL is a single family home that contains 2,254 sq ft., with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Kick back and enjoy this all inclusive 4 bedroom home in East Arlington. Enjoy cooking in your newly remolded gourmet kitchen with stainless steel and state of the art appliances. Separate living, dining and den for the space you need and love. Master bath separate garden tub and stand up shower and enormous walk-in closet. Relax in your air conditioned sun room or cookout on the totally remodeled-fully fenced backyard. Centrally located to St. Johns town center, UNF, FSCJ and I-295 this home would be perfect for you!!! Call today and schedule an appointment because this beauty will not last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 Coachman Lakes Drive have any available units?
2602 Coachman Lakes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2602 Coachman Lakes Drive have?
Some of 2602 Coachman Lakes Drive's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 Coachman Lakes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2602 Coachman Lakes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 Coachman Lakes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2602 Coachman Lakes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2602 Coachman Lakes Drive offer parking?
No, 2602 Coachman Lakes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2602 Coachman Lakes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2602 Coachman Lakes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 Coachman Lakes Drive have a pool?
No, 2602 Coachman Lakes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2602 Coachman Lakes Drive have accessible units?
No, 2602 Coachman Lakes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 Coachman Lakes Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2602 Coachman Lakes Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
