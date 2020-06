Amenities

stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities

Culdesac Beauty - You will have plenty of space with this open floor plan home, high ceilings, new paint, stainless steel appliances, and new architectural shingles. This home is only 10 minutes to Atlantic Beach, 7 min to I-295, 12 minutes to Town Center and walking distance to schools. Fruit trees in the back yard and screened in lanai.



(RLNE4638280)