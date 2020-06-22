Amenities

259 W. 66th Street Available 07/13/20 3/1 on Northside - This large 3/1 with Florida room features hardwood floors, nice yard, outside BBQ and concrete picnic table. There is also outside storage, a separate living and dining room, large living room with fireplace and an equipped kitchen.



DIRECTIONS: 95 N, exit Edgewood and take a R, R on Pearl, R on 66th St



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



(RLNE5845697)