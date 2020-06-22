All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

259 W. 66th Street

259 West 66th Street · (904) 693-6092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

259 West 66th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Tallulah-North Shore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 259 W. 66th Street · Avail. Jul 13

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
259 W. 66th Street Available 07/13/20 3/1 on Northside - This large 3/1 with Florida room features hardwood floors, nice yard, outside BBQ and concrete picnic table. There is also outside storage, a separate living and dining room, large living room with fireplace and an equipped kitchen.

DIRECTIONS: 95 N, exit Edgewood and take a R, R on Pearl, R on 66th St

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5845697)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 259 W. 66th Street have any available units?
259 W. 66th Street has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 259 W. 66th Street have?
Some of 259 W. 66th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 259 W. 66th Street currently offering any rent specials?
259 W. 66th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 259 W. 66th Street pet-friendly?
No, 259 W. 66th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 259 W. 66th Street offer parking?
No, 259 W. 66th Street does not offer parking.
Does 259 W. 66th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 259 W. 66th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 259 W. 66th Street have a pool?
No, 259 W. 66th Street does not have a pool.
Does 259 W. 66th Street have accessible units?
No, 259 W. 66th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 259 W. 66th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 259 W. 66th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
