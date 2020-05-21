All apartments in Jacksonville
2585 King Louis Drive

2585 King Louis Drive
Location

2585 King Louis Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Biltmore

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Very Spacious 3/2 Home for Rent in Pickett Cove-Available NOW! - This large 3/2 was recently built in 2017! Available Now for Immediate move in!!
This home offer gigantic living space with kitchen-living-dining combo. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, pantry, and large island/breakfast bar. Master suite is nice sized, has a walk-in closet, dual vanity and soaking tub. Washer and Dyer Included, Pets Welcome with owner approval. 3 Pets max., $500 pet fee per pet, plus $10 pet rent per month (per pet).

Rent $1400 = $10 Admin Fee = $1410 Per Month

About the neighborhood:

Pickett's Cove is is a community conveniently located in the popular Northwest Jacksonville, FL area off of Lane Avenue, with easy access to NAS JAX & the Mayport Naval Station. Enjoy being minutes from 1-295, close to Jacksonville International Airport, plus exceptional shopping, dining & entertainment at the new River city Marketplace. Enjoy this quiet and secluded neighborhood in a natural setting with community playground.

CALL OR TEXT MICHELLE TO SCHEDULE A TOUR 904-234-9696

$1400 rent +$10 admin= $1410 per month

Michelle Sherrill
Licensed Sales Associate
Cell (904)234-9696

Centerbeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: 904-701-3276
Centerbeamrealestate.com

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a minimum combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent.

(RLNE5592163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2585 King Louis Drive have any available units?
2585 King Louis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2585 King Louis Drive have?
Some of 2585 King Louis Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2585 King Louis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2585 King Louis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2585 King Louis Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2585 King Louis Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2585 King Louis Drive offer parking?
No, 2585 King Louis Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2585 King Louis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2585 King Louis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2585 King Louis Drive have a pool?
No, 2585 King Louis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2585 King Louis Drive have accessible units?
No, 2585 King Louis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2585 King Louis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2585 King Louis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

