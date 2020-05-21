2585 King Louis Drive

Amenities

Very Spacious 3/2 Home for Rent in Pickett Cove-Available NOW! - This large 3/2 was recently built in 2017! Available Now for Immediate move in!!

This home offer gigantic living space with kitchen-living-dining combo. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, pantry, and large island/breakfast bar. Master suite is nice sized, has a walk-in closet, dual vanity and soaking tub. Washer and Dyer Included, Pets Welcome with owner approval. 3 Pets max., $500 pet fee per pet, plus $10 pet rent per month (per pet).



About the neighborhood:



Pickett's Cove is is a community conveniently located in the popular Northwest Jacksonville, FL area off of Lane Avenue, with easy access to NAS JAX & the Mayport Naval Station. Enjoy being minutes from 1-295, close to Jacksonville International Airport, plus exceptional shopping, dining & entertainment at the new River city Marketplace. Enjoy this quiet and secluded neighborhood in a natural setting with community playground.



CALL OR TEXT MICHELLE TO SCHEDULE A TOUR 904-234-9696



$1400 rent +$10 admin= $1410 per month



Michelle Sherrill

Licensed Sales Associate

Cell (904)234-9696



Centerbeam Real Estate

577 College St.

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Office: 904-701-3276

Centerbeamrealestate.com



Qualifications:

Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a minimum combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent.



