2580 POST ST

2580 Post Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204 Riverside
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
garage
new construction
Almost new construction in the heart of Riverside! Backyard is fenced to allow privacy as you relax on the deck. Detached 1-car garage. Close to all the great eateries and pubs of Kings ST; easy commute to St. Vincent's/Ascension; Memorial Park; 5 Points; and St. Johns Ave shopping galleries. Upgrades throughout!! ** April 1st ** No roommates. Application requirements listed under documents
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
