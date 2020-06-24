2580 POST ST

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage new construction

Almost new construction in the heart of Riverside! Backyard is fenced to allow privacy as you relax on the deck. Detached 1-car garage. Close to all the great eateries and pubs of Kings ST; easy commute to St. Vincent's/Ascension; Memorial Park; 5 Points; and St. Johns Ave shopping galleries. Upgrades throughout!! ** April 1st ** No roommates. Application requirements listed under documents