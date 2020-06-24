All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2580 POST ST

2580 Post Street · No Longer Available
Location

2580 Post Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
new construction
Almost new construction in the heart of Riverside! Backyard is fenced to allow privacy as you relax on the deck. Detached 1-car garage. Close to all the great eateries and pubs of Kings ST; easy commute to St. Vincent's/Ascension; Memorial Park; 5 Points; and St. Johns Ave shopping galleries. Upgrades throughout!! ** April 1st ** No roommates. Application requirements listed under documents

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2580 POST ST have any available units?
2580 POST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2580 POST ST have?
Some of 2580 POST ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2580 POST ST currently offering any rent specials?
2580 POST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2580 POST ST pet-friendly?
No, 2580 POST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2580 POST ST offer parking?
Yes, 2580 POST ST offers parking.
Does 2580 POST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2580 POST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2580 POST ST have a pool?
No, 2580 POST ST does not have a pool.
Does 2580 POST ST have accessible units?
No, 2580 POST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2580 POST ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2580 POST ST has units with dishwashers.
