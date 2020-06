Amenities

RIVERSIDE SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, take Park St north, left on Post, property is on the left. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath w/ owner tub and shower, living room, open floor plan between kitchen and dining. Kitchen (R/R/DW/GD), CHA, laminate wood and tile floors throughout, approx. 1122 sf, W/D hookups, $1500 security deposit, 1 year lease, may consider small pets with NRPF, non-smoking [AV bm pm] available now.