2525 LAUREL RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Enjoy this Screened Pool Home with 4 Bedrooms & 4 Baths located in desirable San Marco. Large Living room & Dining Room along with Family room offer gracious space for living & entertaining. Master features adjoining room that can be used for office or exercise etc.The 4th bedroom suite is at far end of home for privacy.Kitchen is updated with granite counters & gas stove.Screened Heated pool & spa offer the ultimate in year round outdoor living. Live in Luxury for Less!! Part of Picture Perfect Staging Home Manager program. Home Managers must keep house in ''Show Condition'' from 9am - 7pm daily and be willing to show the home with 2 hour notice. Must have great furniture or be willing to rent and must have a minimum credit score of 690 and above.