2525 LAUREL RD

2525 Laurel Road · No Longer Available
Location

2525 Laurel Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Enjoy this Screened Pool Home with 4 Bedrooms & 4 Baths located in desirable San Marco. Large Living room & Dining Room along with Family room offer gracious space for living & entertaining. Master features adjoining room that can be used for office or exercise etc.The 4th bedroom suite is at far end of home for privacy.Kitchen is updated with granite counters & gas stove.Screened Heated pool & spa offer the ultimate in year round outdoor living. Live in Luxury for Less!! Part of Picture Perfect Staging Home Manager program. Home Managers must keep house in ''Show Condition'' from 9am - 7pm daily and be willing to show the home with 2 hour notice. Must have great furniture or be willing to rent and must have a minimum credit score of 690 and above.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 LAUREL RD have any available units?
2525 LAUREL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 LAUREL RD have?
Some of 2525 LAUREL RD's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 LAUREL RD currently offering any rent specials?
2525 LAUREL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 LAUREL RD pet-friendly?
No, 2525 LAUREL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2525 LAUREL RD offer parking?
No, 2525 LAUREL RD does not offer parking.
Does 2525 LAUREL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 LAUREL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 LAUREL RD have a pool?
Yes, 2525 LAUREL RD has a pool.
Does 2525 LAUREL RD have accessible units?
No, 2525 LAUREL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 LAUREL RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2525 LAUREL RD has units with dishwashers.
