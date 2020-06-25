2518 Cold Creek Blvd.

Amenities

Coming Soon - Brick Beauty on Community Lake - Great westside location in the Brandywine Subdivision off Normandy Blvd. near Chaffee Road South.



This home is tenant occupied until 3-31-2019. Showings for serious applicants will be scheduled starting 4-3-2019!! Private, Self-showings and General Open house showings will be set by appointment only. Call to confirm your showing time of this home.



This property is an all brick home that offers everything a renter would be looking for. Formal and Dining rooms, eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplace, inside laundry, two car garage, lake view from the backyard non-fenced, landscaped front yard and more.



Huge Kitchen with stainless steel package to include side by side refrigerator with drink dispenser, food pantry and plenty of room to entertain. Split bedroom floor plan, Large walk-in closet for the master, dual vanity sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Two guest rooms with hall bath off family room. Total 2086 sq. ft. of living space to enjoy, a must see home!



(RLNE3926364)