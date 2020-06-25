All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2518 Cold Creek Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2518 Cold Creek Blvd.
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:54 AM

2518 Cold Creek Blvd.

2518 Cold Creek Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2518 Cold Creek Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Heights West

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming Soon - Brick Beauty on Community Lake - Great westside location in the Brandywine Subdivision off Normandy Blvd. near Chaffee Road South.

This home is tenant occupied until 3-31-2019. Showings for serious applicants will be scheduled starting 4-3-2019!! Private, Self-showings and General Open house showings will be set by appointment only. Call to confirm your showing time of this home.

This property is an all brick home that offers everything a renter would be looking for. Formal and Dining rooms, eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplace, inside laundry, two car garage, lake view from the backyard non-fenced, landscaped front yard and more.

Huge Kitchen with stainless steel package to include side by side refrigerator with drink dispenser, food pantry and plenty of room to entertain. Split bedroom floor plan, Large walk-in closet for the master, dual vanity sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Two guest rooms with hall bath off family room. Total 2086 sq. ft. of living space to enjoy, a must see home!

(RLNE3926364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 Cold Creek Blvd. have any available units?
2518 Cold Creek Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2518 Cold Creek Blvd. have?
Some of 2518 Cold Creek Blvd.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 Cold Creek Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
2518 Cold Creek Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 Cold Creek Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2518 Cold Creek Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 2518 Cold Creek Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 2518 Cold Creek Blvd. offers parking.
Does 2518 Cold Creek Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 Cold Creek Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 Cold Creek Blvd. have a pool?
No, 2518 Cold Creek Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 2518 Cold Creek Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 2518 Cold Creek Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 Cold Creek Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2518 Cold Creek Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia