Amenities

on-site laundry pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

3/2 Pool home ready for you with huge fenced in backyard on a cul de sac. Providence School is just down the street as well as shopping, restaurants, parks and not too far to the beach! This home has split bedrooms, fireplace, eat in kitchen, inside laundry room, and an inground pool! Call today to take a look! AVAILABLE NOW!